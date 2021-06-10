Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF remained flat at $$44.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

