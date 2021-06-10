Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

DOL traded up C$0.87 on Thursday, reaching C$54.21. The company had a trading volume of 498,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,285. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$44.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53. The firm has a market cap of C$16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last quarter.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

