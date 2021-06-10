Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 498,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,285. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$44.45 and a 52 week high of C$58.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last ninety days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.