Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,285. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.24. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$44.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

