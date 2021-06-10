Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$0.87 on Thursday, hitting C$54.21. The company had a trading volume of 498,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,285. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$44.45 and a 12-month high of C$58.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

