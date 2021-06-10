Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,209.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

D opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

