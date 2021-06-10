Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $77.06. 44,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

