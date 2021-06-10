DomRaider 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $30.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00853334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.21 or 0.08511618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089344 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

