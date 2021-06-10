Donut (DONUT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,967.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $961,216.94 and approximately $93,967.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00181220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00200006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.01291443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,817.63 or 1.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

