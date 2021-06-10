Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DORM. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,782. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

