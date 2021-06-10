Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.31. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 6,204 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

