DPRating Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $613,573.54 and $41,056.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00847038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.26 or 0.08467217 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

