Dracula Token (DRC) Price Hits $0.32

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Dracula Token has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $161,727.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dracula Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dracula Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dracula Token Profile

Dracula Token (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,725,696 coins and its circulating supply is 14,482,790 coins. Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dracula Token is dracula.sucks

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Dracula Token

