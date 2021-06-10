Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
DBX opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62.
In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,602 shares of company stock worth $1,767,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
