DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00026496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008525 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

