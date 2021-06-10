DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Cap of $13.87 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $13.40 or 0.00036230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $13.87 million and $236,110.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00184811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00199464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.01303126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.61 or 0.99474364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,481,068 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,234 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.