Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 18,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 33,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPMLF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Dundee Securities upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

