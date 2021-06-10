Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 18,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 33,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPMLF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Dundee Securities upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Further Reading: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.