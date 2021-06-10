Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DIG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 318 ($4.15). 131,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,442. The stock has a market cap of £471.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 238.96 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

