Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON DIG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 318 ($4.15). 131,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,442. The stock has a market cap of £471.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 238.96 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.