Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

