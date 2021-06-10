Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00.
CVET traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,568. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23.
CVET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
