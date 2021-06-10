DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
KTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,447. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
