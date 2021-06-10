DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

KTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,447. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

