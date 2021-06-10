DXdao Price Tops $283.13 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $283.13 or 0.00773589 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00124392 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

