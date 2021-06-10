E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Financial Review

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CarGurus alerts:

This table compares CarGurus and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 5.28 $77.55 million $0.75 33.17 E2open Parent $330.01 million 2.39 -$71.27 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 15.43% 26.11% 18.95% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CarGurus and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 4 7 0 2.64 E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $34.10, indicating a potential upside of 37.06%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.87%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarGurus beats E2open Parent on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves high tech, consumer packaged goods, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceutical and biotech, automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, logistics service providers, ocean carriers, trucking, retail, and telecom operator industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.