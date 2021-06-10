EarnX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EarnX has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. EarnX has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $66,938.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00183226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00200093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.46 or 0.01293620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.82 or 1.00140448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,178,905,634,049 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

