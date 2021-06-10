easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

EJTTF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

