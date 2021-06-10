easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

EJTTF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

