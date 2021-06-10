easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

