eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $66.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

