eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.71

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.71 and last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 44137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

