eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $202.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00457819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

