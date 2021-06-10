EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $246,655.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,302.30 or 0.99978335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034763 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000125 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

