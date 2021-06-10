EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,658,559 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2,605.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658,559 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 1.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Franco-Nevada worth $215,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,705,000 after buying an additional 166,787 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after buying an additional 53,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.