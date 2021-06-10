EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 4.4% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $563,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

