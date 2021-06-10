EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 37,129 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 2.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $361,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $209.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

