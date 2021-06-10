EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

