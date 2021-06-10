EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 5.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $735,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

NYSE:IFF opened at $147.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

