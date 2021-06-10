EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $314.25 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,589,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 726,077 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions accounts for about 2.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 8.61% of Univar Solutions worth $314,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

