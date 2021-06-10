EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $345.86 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,242 shares during the period. PriceSmart accounts for about 2.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 11.63% of PriceSmart worth $345,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after buying an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 869.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,108.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,579 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.30 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.