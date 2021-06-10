EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 787,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -223.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

