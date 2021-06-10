EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $99.63 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,603 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 0.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $99,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

