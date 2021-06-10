EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for about 2.1% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 2.81% of Aramark worth $269,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.