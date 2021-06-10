EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Invests $3.97 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

SU stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

