EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,713,000. Anthem accounts for 1.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Anthem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $383.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

