EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares during the quarter. DISH Network accounts for approximately 1.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of DISH Network worth $149,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,074 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. Truist boosted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.