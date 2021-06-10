EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,137 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 4.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $537,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

