EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 17,382,350 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,382,350 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $35,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,403,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,728,000 after buying an additional 259,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

