EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 38,697 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,697 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 1.0% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 0.41% of AMETEK worth $121,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE AME opened at $136.58 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

