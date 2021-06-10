EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 5,531,339 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,185,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,531,339 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for about 4.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 10.89% of Flowserve worth $550,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

