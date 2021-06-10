EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 875,184 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 875,184 shares during the quarter. EchoStar comprises 0.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 4.50% of EchoStar worth $101,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in EchoStar by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EchoStar by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.79 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

