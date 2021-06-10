EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 96,565 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,565 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises about 4.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 1.33% of TE Connectivity worth $565,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

