EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Takes $196.19 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,130,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,186,000. Owens Corning comprises about 1.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 2.04% of Owens Corning as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.